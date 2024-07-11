Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Foreign Minister To Visit Korea And Japan

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan next week.

“New Zealand enjoys warm and enduring relationships with both Korea and Japan. Our relationships with these crucial partners is important for New Zealand’s ongoing prosperity and security,” says Mr Peters.

While in the Korea, Mr Peters will hold talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister Cho Tae-Yul, and National Security Adviser Chang Ho Jin.

In Japan, Mr Peters will represent New Zealand at the 10th Japan - Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PALM10), hosted by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. He will also undertake a range of bilateral meetings with Pacific Island leaders and Japanese ministers.

“Over the past seven months we have engaged extensively with Pacific leaders, visiting well over half of Pacific Islands Forum member countries. We are committed to sustaining our deep focus on the Pacific to bolster development and security across the region.

“We welcome Japan’s longstanding engagement and commitment to working through the Pacific Islands Forum, to help support the complex challenges faced by the region — including climate, economic and security concerns,” Mr Peters says.

The Minister will depart New Zealand on Sunday 14 July, returning on Saturday 20 July.

