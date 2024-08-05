Accelerating Social Investment

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister for Social Investment

Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis is calling for expressions of interest for the new Social Investment Board, and the Public Service Commission is seeking a Chief Executive for the new Social Investment Agency.

“Social investment is about driving better results for people from the more than $70B the Government invests each year in social services. We are not getting enough impact from the investments the Government makes for our most vulnerable people – this despite decades of good intentions, multiple strategies and thousands of contracts.

“Our Government wants a different approach to breaking cycles of disadvantage: more hard-evidence, more power in the hands of communities and a much clearer focus on outcomes for money spent.

“We have established the Social Investment Agency to lead this change across the public service. Applications are now open for its permanent Chief Executive. The successful candidate will be a highly influential leader with a strong desire to drive change in how Government delivers for New Zealanders in need.

“Cabinet wants the public service to face external challenge and guidance in this task. We have established a Social Investment Board to help accelerate the shift to social investment across Government and we are now looking for 6-8 passionate individuals to fill it.

“We want the Board to bring practical knowledge, experience with data, evaluation and commissioning, grass-roots insight and a willingness to challenge the status-quo. There are many exceptional New Zealanders who already know what works and what doesn’t for people in need and we want to harness their insights,” Nicola Willis says.

Nominations for the Social Investment Board are open until Sunday 11 August 2024, with the Board expected to be in place later this year.

A copy of the Board’s Terms of Reference and how to apply are at www.sia.govt.nz.

Applications for the Chief Executive role are open until Monday 12 August. Candidates can apply here: Vacancy: Secretary for Social Investment and Chief Executive, Social Investment Agency - Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission

© Scoop Media

