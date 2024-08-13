Govt Deals Another Blow To Maori-Crown Relations

The cuts to Te Arawhiti will worsen relations between Māori and the Crown.

“This is another blow to Māori and another step backwards in relations between tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti,” says the Green Party spokesperson for Māori Crown Relations Steve Abel.

“If we want to build on the important relationships that the Crown has developed with iwi over decades, and honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we need to be bolstering Māori institutions, not tearing them down or confusing their roles.

“The decision to undermine the mana of Te Arawhiti is yet another example of the Government neglecting the relationship between Crown and Māori by denying tangata whenua rights to self-determination.

“Instead of playing musical chairs, Luxon could just properly resource both institutions and put his money where his mouth is when it comes to supporting Māori.

“We’ve repeatedly heard the Prime Minister and his Māori Development Minister say they are focused on delivering for Māori, while systematically dismantling the very institutions established to support them. You can’t have it both ways.

“Since this Government stepped into power, we’ve seen nothing but legislative assaults against tangata whenua from all sides - health, justice, climate, freshwater, tamariki, social services, and soon Te Tiriti o Waitangi - all the while undermining advances made in the use of Te Reo.

“They have consistently ignored iwi and Māori authorities, independent experts, and the Government’s own advisors who have warned that their actions will only deepen existing inequities for Māori.

“The Green Party will continue to fight for an Aotearoa where Māori can thrive on their own terms,” says Steve Abel.

