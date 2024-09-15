Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
PM Meets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, have today released a Joint Statement emphasising both countries’ commitment to the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

The Joint Statement was released at the conclusion of a meeting during the Prime Minister’s first official visit to Malaysia, with both leaders discussing opportunities to strengthen the relationship between New Zealand and Malaysia across defence and security, education, trade and people-to-people connections.

“I was delighted to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to express my ambition for the relationship and the priority this government is placing on Southeast Asia, including Malaysia,” Mr Luxon says.

“Leading the visit was an invaluable opportunity to refresh the relationship and ensure it remains relevant for the future.

“Malaysia is one of New Zealand’s oldest friends and partners in the region. Our defence ties are long-standing, and we remain committed to regional defence cooperation under the Five Power Defence Arrangements, as well as close cooperation on countering terrorism and combatting transnational organised crime.”

The Prime Ministers noted the strong and highly complementary bilateral trading relationship and a shared ambition to increase the value of two-way trade by 50 per cent over the next six years. They announced work towards a review of the Malaysia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and committed removing unnecessary barriers to trade, increasing market access for each other’s products, and reducing transaction costs for exporters.

The Prime Ministers also announced expanded cooperation in a range of areas including education, connections through youth and sport, and in disaster management.

Prime Minister Luxon’s visit to Malaysia continues tomorrow with a range of business and political engagements, before departing for Korea later in the evening.

© Scoop Media

