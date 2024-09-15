Labour Congratulates Kuīni Ngā Wai Hono I Te Po Paki

The Labour Party congratulates Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki on being crowned as the eighth Te Ariki Nui – head of Te Kiingitanga.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I want to send our most heartfelt and warm congratulations to Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki on her coronation,” said Labour Leader Chris Hipkins.

“A direct descendent of the first Kiingi, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero, she ascends as the second-only woman to be anointed.

“Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki commands an incredible wealth of mātauranga Māori, a love for Toi Māori and is committed to looking after her people.

“As the youngest child of Kiingi Tūheitia and Te Makau Ariki Atawhai, Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki follows an incredible and historic legacy before her of predecessors who have helped shape and influence Aotearoa New Zealand’s cultural identity as a nation.

“I look forward to continuing a fruitful, strong, and warm relationship with Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki and Te Kiingitanga, just as we had with Kiingi Tūheitia.

“This is a historic day that our nation will remember fondly as the day the torch was passed on from one legendary unifier to another – a coronation that will send ripples far beyond our shores.

“I give Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki my greatest wishes as she forges her own legacy as a connector and bridge between Māori and non-Māori and extend my aroha to her whānau and Waikato Tainui on this momentous day,” said Chris Hipkins.

© Scoop Media

