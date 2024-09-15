Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Congratulates Kuīni Ngā Wai Hono I Te Po Paki

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party congratulates Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki on being crowned as the eighth Te Ariki Nui – head of Te Kiingitanga.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I want to send our most heartfelt and warm congratulations to Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki on her coronation,” said Labour Leader Chris Hipkins.

“A direct descendent of the first Kiingi, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero, she ascends as the second-only woman to be anointed.

“Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki commands an incredible wealth of mātauranga Māori, a love for Toi Māori and is committed to looking after her people.

“As the youngest child of Kiingi Tūheitia and Te Makau Ariki Atawhai, Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki follows an incredible and historic legacy before her of predecessors who have helped shape and influence Aotearoa New Zealand’s cultural identity as a nation.

“I look forward to continuing a fruitful, strong, and warm relationship with Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki and Te Kiingitanga, just as we had with Kiingi Tūheitia.

“This is a historic day that our nation will remember fondly as the day the torch was passed on from one legendary unifier to another – a coronation that will send ripples far beyond our shores.

“I give Kuīni Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki my greatest wishes as she forges her own legacy as a connector and bridge between Māori and non-Māori and extend my aroha to her whānau and Waikato Tainui on this momentous day,” said Chris Hipkins.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 