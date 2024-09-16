Ministry For Regulation's First Strategic Intentions Document Sets Ambitious Direction

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Regulation Minister David Seymour welcomes the Ministry for Regulation’s first Strategic Intentions document, which sets out how the Ministry will carry out its work and deliver on its purpose.

“I have set up the Ministry for Regulation with three tasks. One, to cut existing red tape with sector reviews. Two, to improve the scrutiny of new laws. Three, to improve the capability of the regulatory workforce,” Mr Seymour says.

“New Zealand’s quality of regulation has gone from second best in the OECD to being ranked 20th. Difficult compliance and poor regulation is costing New Zealanders time, money, sanity, and the country billions each year.

“It’s clear that now is the time for an overdue red tape reset. The Ministry for Regulation has the task of delivering this.

“The Strategic Intentions document signals a clear direction for the Ministry and outlines its work programme for the next 12 to 18 months. It sets out how the Ministry is working with regulators across government to improve the quality of the regulations they develop for New Zealanders.”

The document outlines the Ministry’s strategic priorities:

Lead the reform of the regulatory policy process

Partner to deliver improvements to existing regulation

Invest in the capability of regulatory leaders

Set expectations around the performance of regulatory systems

Establish the Ministry’s role and operating model.

“The Strategic Intentions document provides a clear mandate – and accountability – for the Ministry, as it goes about its work to improve the quality of regulation to enable all New Zealanders to flourish.”

Mr Seymour says that as one of the five central agencies, the Ministry for Regulation does for regulation what the Treasury does for spending.

“We have introduced a statutory backstop through the Ministry which is saying, ‘these are the principles of good lawmaking’. The Ministry evaluates whether government activities are consistent with the statutory backstop and provide oversight of the country’s regulations as appropriate.

“We want rules and regulations in New Zealand to enable people and their businesses to do more – leading to more productive use of their time, and far better outcomes for those who want to get things done.

“The Ministry is focused on lifting quality across all regulatory systems and supporting agencies with regulatory responsibilities to align with good regulatory practice. It is important New Zealand has sound regulatory settings that support a modern, open market economy.

“Increasingly over the years, it has become more difficult to invest, and Kiwis have had their productivity sapped because of the time spent complying with edicts from Wellington. Through the Ministry, we’re committed to turning around from being a country of can’t, back to a country of can do.”

Notes:

The Strategic Intentions document can be found here: https://bills.parliament.nz/v/4/e3ef6571-8425-4e02-f2cd-08dcd115db2f

In 2015, an NZIER study estimated the cost for businesses to comply with tax and regulatory requirements at $5 billion, or around 1.3% of GDP, over half of which was not including tax regulation.

The first two sector reviews are currently underway, looking into early childhood education and agricultural and horticultural products. Initial reports will be completed in the coming months.

