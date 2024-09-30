Strong Support For NZ Minerals Strategy

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Resources

Over 90 per cent of submissions have expressed broad support for a New Zealand minerals strategy, indicating a strong appetite for a considered, enduring approach to minerals development, Resources Minister Shane Jones says.

A summary of the 102 submissions on the draft strategy has been published today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. It shows 96 per cent of submitters are broadly supportive of developing a plan to manage the future of mining in New Zealand.

“The Minerals Strategy for New Zealand is the Coalition Government’s transformative vision for an enduring minerals sector – a sector that has suffered from the lack of a clear long-term strategic direction,” Mr Jones says.

“Through the responsible development of our natural resources, this Government will increase national and regional prosperity, provide the minerals needed for new technology and the clean energy transition, and double the value of our mineral exports to $2 billion by 2035.

“With the right direction and settings, mining will boost regional opportunities and jobs, increase our self-sufficiency, and be a critical part of the Government’s export-led focus.

“This approach has obviously struck a chord with submitters who have been broadly supportive of our proposal subject to further amendments that consider environmentally responsible mining, the Treaty of Waitangi, enhancing economic, regulatory, and social responsibilities, building social licence, and driving the use of innovation and research.

“This is useful and productive feedback and I thank every submitter for sharing their insights.”

The feedback will be considered ahead of the strategy being finalised this year.

Read more on the summary of submissions on the Minerals Strategy for New Zealand here.

