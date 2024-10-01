New TAIC Chief Commissioner Appointed

Hon Matt Doocey

Associate Minister of Transport

David Clarke has been announced as the Chief Commissioner of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

David Clarke is a barrister specialising in corporate and commercial law and he has over 20 years experience in governance roles in commercial, public and charitable sectors. He also is a current TAIC Commissioner.

“I am delighted that David has agreed to the role of Chief Commissioner. David brings a wealth of leadership and governance experience to the role, and I am confident this mix of skills and experience complements those of the other Commissioners,” said Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey.

David Clarke’s appointment as Chief Commissioner commences on 1 October 2024 until the end of his current term expiring on 30 November 2025. He replaces Jane Meares who announced her retirement effective from 30 September.

“I would like to thank Jane Meares for the dedication and leadership she provided to the Commission since 2015, first as a Commissioner and then as Chief Commissioner from November 2016.”

