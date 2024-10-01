Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New TAIC Chief Commissioner Appointed

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Associate Minister of Transport

David Clarke has been announced as the Chief Commissioner of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

David Clarke is a barrister specialising in corporate and commercial law and he has over 20 years experience in governance roles in commercial, public and charitable sectors. He also is a current TAIC Commissioner.

“I am delighted that David has agreed to the role of Chief Commissioner. David brings a wealth of leadership and governance experience to the role, and I am confident this mix of skills and experience complements those of the other Commissioners,” said Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey.

David Clarke’s appointment as Chief Commissioner commences on 1 October 2024 until the end of his current term expiring on 30 November 2025. He replaces Jane Meares who announced her retirement effective from 30 September.

“I would like to thank Jane Meares for the dedication and leadership she provided to the Commission since 2015, first as a Commissioner and then as Chief Commissioner from November 2016.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 