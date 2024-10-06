Iwi-led And Partnered Projects Among Those Referred For Fast Track Approval

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Kia uru kahikatea te tū.

Projects referred for Fast-Track approval will help supercharge the Māori economy and realise the huge potential of Iwi and Māori assets, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

Following robust and independent review, the Government has today announced 149 projects that have significant regional or national benefits to be included in the one-stop-shop Fast-Track Approvals Bill when it is reported back to Parliament.

“It’s great to see at least 15 significant Iwi-led or partnered projects among those spanning a variety of industries that will help rebuild the economy, boost renewable energy, grow infrastructure, develop aquaculture and mining, and build homes to fix the housing crisis,” Potaka says.

“Today’s announcement reflects the increasing diversification of Iwi and Māori interests.

“While there are housing developments proposed across the motu including the Tainui Group Holdings Ruakura Tūmata development in Hamilton, there are also marine farms by Te Aupouri Fisheries Management Limited and Ngāi Tahu, and a solar farm by the Tauhara North No.2 Trust.

“Various projects are located in rōhe where Māori are a substantial number of the local population,” Potaka says. “Projects will make a big difference in the regions by offering valuable training, employment and business growth opportunities, and creating a pipeline of major projects to boost the economy. I expect Māori-owned SMEs to also benefit from increased economic activity and localised procurement.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Iwi and Māori business are making increasingly significant contributions to our economy. Enabling the use and growth of Iwi and Māori assets is essential as we work toward closing the economic delta between Māori and the rest of New Zealand.

“The seven aquaculture and farming projects, for example, can strengthen partnerships with Iwi to boost Māori development with an expected output of up to 143,000 tonnes per annum.

“We’re creating the right conditions for boosting Māori economic growth that will fire-up Aotearoa New Zealand to be a small leading advanced nation with greater equality of opportunity. This will support stronger whānau and stronger communities. Kia kaha tātou.”

© Scoop Media

