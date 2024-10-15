Statement From Green Party On Upcoming SGM

Statement from Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick: “We have received notice that Darleen Tana is appealing the High Court ruling from the 20th of September.

“This does not affect our party’s plans to hold a Special General Meeting this Thursday to discuss the potential use of provisions in the Electoral Act to remove Darleen Tana as a Member of Parliament.”

Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick will be available for comment on the tiles in Parliament House at around 1:45pm today.

