Minister Of State For Trade Heads To Brisbane For PACER Plus Meeting

Hon Nicola Grigg

Minister of State for Trade

Minister of State for Trade Nicola Grigg has travelled to Australia to attend the PACER Plus Ministers Meeting in Brisbane.

“Trade plays a critical role in driving employment, economic growth, and improving the standards of living in the Pacific Region. The Government is strongly committed to supporting Pacific Island countries to grow the positive impacts of trade in the Pacific through the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus. PACER Plus is the largest and most comprehensive trade agreement in our region,” Ms Grigg says.

“This is the first in-person meeting for PACER Plus Ministers since the Agreement entered into force at the close of 2020 and is an important opportunity to strengthen relationships with Pacific counterparts, and to harness our collective ambition to ensure that the Agreement continues to deliver for the people of our region.”

PACER Plus is helping both large and small businesses – including women-led businesses – to grow, reduce costs through e-commerce and enhanced regulatory cooperation between governments, streamlined customs processes, paperless trade, and provisions on investment that protect investors and promote cross-border investment flows.

“This meeting is an opportunity to take stock of achievements to date, and to collectively determine priorities for the next five years to ensure this Agreement continues to deliver to Pacific priorities,” Ms Grigg says.

“While PACER Plus is a trade agreement, it also speaks to the bonds between our nations, as neighbours, partners and family, whose interests, prosperity, and well-being are intertwined.”

There are currently 10 parties in PACER Plus. The remaining Pacific Island Forum members are being encouraged to join PACER Plus over time.

