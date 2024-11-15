Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Of State For Trade Heads To Brisbane For PACER Plus Meeting

Friday, 15 November 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Grigg
Minister of State for Trade

Minister of State for Trade Nicola Grigg has travelled to Australia to attend the PACER Plus Ministers Meeting in Brisbane.

“Trade plays a critical role in driving employment, economic growth, and improving the standards of living in the Pacific Region. The Government is strongly committed to supporting Pacific Island countries to grow the positive impacts of trade in the Pacific through the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus. PACER Plus is the largest and most comprehensive trade agreement in our region,” Ms Grigg says.

“This is the first in-person meeting for PACER Plus Ministers since the Agreement entered into force at the close of 2020 and is an important opportunity to strengthen relationships with Pacific counterparts, and to harness our collective ambition to ensure that the Agreement continues to deliver for the people of our region.”

PACER Plus is helping both large and small businesses – including women-led businesses – to grow, reduce costs through e-commerce and enhanced regulatory cooperation between governments, streamlined customs processes, paperless trade, and provisions on investment that protect investors and promote cross-border investment flows.

“This meeting is an opportunity to take stock of achievements to date, and to collectively determine priorities for the next five years to ensure this Agreement continues to deliver to Pacific priorities,” Ms Grigg says.

“While PACER Plus is a trade agreement, it also speaks to the bonds between our nations, as neighbours, partners and family, whose interests, prosperity, and well-being are intertwined.”

There are currently 10 parties in PACER Plus. The remaining Pacific Island Forum members are being encouraged to join PACER Plus over time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 