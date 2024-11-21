Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister To Visit Europe

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Europe for high-level talks with France, Germany and the United Kingdom next week.

"Since taking office almost a year ago, the Coalition Government has emphasised the importance we place on New Zealand's traditional and likeminded diplomatic and security partners," Mr Peters says.

“At a time when the world is becoming increasingly complex and contested, it is more important than ever that we reinforce these crucial relationships,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters leaves New Zealand on Saturday (23 November) and will visit Paris, Berlin and London.

He will meet his Foreign Minister counterparts - Jean-Nöel Barrot, Annalena Baerbock and David Lammy respectively – as well as other Ministerial and Parliamentary colleagues.

In Paris, he will also deliver a speech to Institut français des relations internationales.

Mr Peters will return to New Zealand on Sunday 1 December.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 