Foreign Minister To Visit Europe

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Europe for high-level talks with France, Germany and the United Kingdom next week.

"Since taking office almost a year ago, the Coalition Government has emphasised the importance we place on New Zealand's traditional and likeminded diplomatic and security partners," Mr Peters says.

“At a time when the world is becoming increasingly complex and contested, it is more important than ever that we reinforce these crucial relationships,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters leaves New Zealand on Saturday (23 November) and will visit Paris, Berlin and London.

He will meet his Foreign Minister counterparts - Jean-Nöel Barrot, Annalena Baerbock and David Lammy respectively – as well as other Ministerial and Parliamentary colleagues.

In Paris, he will also deliver a speech to Institut français des relations internationales.

Mr Peters will return to New Zealand on Sunday 1 December.

