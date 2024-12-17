PM’s Space Prizes Highlight Talent And Innovation

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for Space

The inaugural winners of the Prime Minister’s Space Prizes showcase the depth and breadth of talent in New Zealand’s dynamic space and advanced aviation sectors, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Space Minister Judith Collins say.

“The Government established these prizes to recognise and encourage innovative expertise and rising talent in the industry,” Mr Luxon says.

SpaceOps New Zealand founder and chief executive Robin McNeill MNZM has been awarded the Prime Minister’s Space Prize for Professional Excellence, while high school students Cairo Akehurst, from Christchurch’s Cashmere High School, and Tianyi Mathur, from Wellington’s Scots College, have jointly won the Prime Minister’s Space Prize for Student Endeavour.

“Robin’s knowledge, energy, and commitment have contributed to the development of New Zealand’s space industry. His efforts over many years have delivered significant advancements and capability that will continue to support industry growth and outcomes for New Zealanders,” Mr Luxon says.

“Tianyi and Cairo’s research projects were highly innovative, using science and technology for real-world applications and benefits. The calibre of entries was so high, the judges couldn’t decide on just one winner.”

Ms Collins said a 2019 study found the New Zealand space sector employed about 5000 people directly, supported a further 7000 jobs and generated around $1.7 billion per annum for the economy.

“These prizes help foster New Zealand’s participation in this exciting developing industry,” she said.

“Robin’s work on ground-based space infrastructure is a reminder of the breadth of New Zealand’s space activity, and having two student winners of this calibre signals an exciting future ahead not only for these talented individuals but for our space and advanced aviation sectors – congratulations to all the winners.”

Notes:

Robin McNeill will receive $100,000 while Tianyi Mathur and Cairo Akehurst will share $50,000. Both students will visit Rocket Lab’s space facilities in New Zealand and in the United States.

Prime Minister’s Space Prize for Professional Excellence

Awarded to Robin McNeill MNZM, founder and Chief Executive Officer – Space Operations (SpaceOps) New Zealand Ltd.

Robin has designed and built ground stations in Antarctica, Tokelau and Southland.

He has played a critical role in deepening New Zealand’s space relationship with the European Space Agency. This relationship has also included scholarships and other benefits to Southland students, one of which was the Kepler Space Camp for 70 local students.

SpaceOps New Zealand also continues to collaborate with Great South’s “Youth Futures” programme. From 2008-2013 the programme helped double the number of students completing Year 13 physics in Invercargill.

Robin supervises post-graduate students undertaking space research and SpaceOps New Zealand employs undergraduate engineering students in summer jobs.

Through SpaceOps New Zealand, Robin has been responsible for growing a pipeline of engineers and employees who have the necessary skills and experience to deliver future impact.

Prime Minister’s Space Prize for Student Endeavour

Joint winner: Cairo Akehurst is in Year 12 at Christchurch’s Cashmere High School.

Cairo’s research project involved improving the accuracy of satellite data to track methane emissions through a unique innovative approach.

This work will significantly enhance the spatial resolution of the outputs from MethaneSAT and its usefulness to end users and offshore meat and dairy products.



Cairo has developed a commercially viable product and a start-up business called Cattle Credit to scale up his idea for use on farms. His next steps include developing industry partnerships, engaging potential customers, and securing pre-seed funding.

Prime Minister’s Space Prize for Student Endeavour

Joint winner: Tianyi Mathur is in Year 13 at Wellington’s Scots College.

Tianyi’s research project focused on how cells communicate with each other to create organised patterns.

Tianyi developed a computer simulation to mimic the process of communication between cells. Judges saw significant potential to adapt Tianyi’s model for simulating coordinated, dynamic systems to optimise technology suited to the complex and often extreme conditions of space exploration. Practical applications for the space sector could include biosensors, autonomous systems, or new materials that could organise or repair themselves automatically, which could be vital in spacecraft or in extraterrestrial environments, and would avoid the need for impractical traditional manufacturing infrastructure in space.

