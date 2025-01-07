Te Pāti Māori Pushes For Extension As Submission Portal Fails

Te Pāti Māori is calling on the Government to immediately extend the submission deadline for the Treaty Principles Bill in light of widespread technical failures on the parliamentary submissions platform.

Yesterday, Te Pāti Māori contacted the Office of the Clerk to highlight significant issues with the submission process.

Today, the Party’s co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, contacted Justice Committee Chair James Meager to request an extension.

“Despite raising it yesterday with the Office of the Clerk, we are continuing to see whānau experiencing issues with the submission portal, potentially denying them their right to have their voice heard,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“These technical failures risk undermining the democratic process and shutting out those who wish to express their whakaaro.

“With submissions closing tonight, there is not enough time to rectify these technical issues and ensure all voices are heard.”

Te Pāti Māori demands the following immediate actions from the Government:

Extend the deadline for submissions by at least two weeks. Provide assurances that the technical issues affecting submissions will be urgently addressed. Communicate transparently with the public about the resolution process and new deadlines.

“This kaupapa is far too important to be rushed or compromised by avoidable errors,” said co-leader, Rawiri Waititi.

“Aotearoa has worked hard to encourage engagement with the system. These technical issues are significant barriers, discouraging whānau from making their voices heard and threatening to heighten mistrust,” said Waititi.

“We call on the Government to take immediate action and ensure that all New Zealanders have the opportunity to participate in this vital process,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

