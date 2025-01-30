Major Negotiations With Iwi Of Taranaki Conclude

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Nine years of negotiations between the Crown and iwi of Taranaki have concluded following Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/the Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill passing its third reading in Parliament today, Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“This Bill addresses the historical grievances endured by the eight iwi of Taranaki, and the longstanding association Ngā Iwi o Taranaki have with their ancestral mountains.

“Arrangements include the National Park being renamed Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, and the highest peak having its name changed to Taranaki Maunga.

“They also include the recognition of a legal person, repealing the Mount Egmont Vesting Act 1978, the vesting of the National Park land in Te Kāhui Tupua, recognition of a set of values to guide decision-making within the national park, and the establishment of a statutory body to act as the human face and voice of the legal personality.

“A firm condition for the Crown, is that all New Zealanders will be able to continue to visit and enjoy this most magnificent place for generations to come. It has been agreed that access to the mountain will not change.

“The Crown formally and publicly recognises the hardship and heartache it has caused whānau and hapū, and recognises the resilience of Ngā Iwi o Taranaki in the face of such adversity.

“We must acknowledge the hurt that has been caused by past wrongs, so we can look to the future to support iwi to realise their own aspirations and opportunities.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of the iwi and Crown negotiators to reach this momentous day. It has been a long journey, since Ngā Iwi o Taranaki signed the Terms of Negotiation in 2016.”

Notes:

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki represents more than 45,000 people from Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Tama, Taranaki Iwi and Te Ātiawa.

Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki will remain a national park with the Department of Conservation continuing its operational management and the public retaining freedom of access.

