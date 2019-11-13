Stronger commitment needed from National on fees-free
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 12:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
13 NOVEMBER 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
Taxpayers deserve a stronger commitment from
National to scrap the fees-free policy, says the New
Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “On one hand,
National correctly called fees-free an ‘expensive
failure’. On the other, they claim they will only ‘possibly’ replace the
policy.”
“This position is little comfort for
taxpayers who remember what happened with interest-free
student loans. Labour introduced that policy as a massive
election bribe in 2005, and National, despite vigorous
opposition to the policy at the time, never found the
backbone to repeal it.”
When Jacinda Ardern first
announced Labour’s fees-free policy as opposition leader,
the Taxpayers’ Union released Robin Hood Reversed – How free tertiary
education robs today’s poor for tomorrow’s rich.
“Our report correctly predicted how fees-free entrenches
inequalities by rewarding those who have gained university
entrance, at the expense of working taxpayers,” says Mr
Houlbrooke.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test
Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.
“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.
Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>