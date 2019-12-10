Action on reducing unsafe speed welcomed

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has welcomed the recent government announcement of changes to improve road safety in communities.

The Tackling Unsafe Speeds programme prioritises the safety of road users and around schools, and will see speed limits around urban schools reduced to 30km/h or 40km/h and a maximum of 60km/h around rural schools.

The changes require a change to legislation which is expected to happen in mid-2020.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Access and Transport Manager Glen O’Connor says the changes are welcome.

“Our communities have been asking for measures to improve road safety, especially around schools,” Mr O’Connor says.

Councillor and transport portfolio holder James Cootes also welcomed the change.

“Lowering the speed limit around the places where many of our young people are concentrated just makes sense, and will also make it easier and safer for kids to walk, cycle or scoot to school,” Mr Cootes says.

Consultation during the Council’s Speed Limit Review 2018-19 saw a majority of the 224 submitters supporting changes to lower speeds across the district.

“During that process we heard from many people and groups calling for lower speeds around schools so it is pleasing to see this new programme launched,” Mr O’Connor says.

The programme also aims to improve how councils and the New Zealand Transport Agency plan for, consult on and implement speed management changes.

ENDS





