Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019
New Zealand Flag half-masting directive -
Whakaari White Island volcanic
eruption
At the request of the Prime
Minister, the Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern, the New
Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government
and public buildings with immediate effect as a mark of
mourning and respect for the victims of the Whakaari/White
Island volcanic eruption. The New Zealand Flag is to
continue to be flown at half-mast until further
notice.
This instruction applies to all
Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels which
have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.
The
flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the
mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the
half-mast position. The half-mast position will depend on
the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The
flag must be lowered to a position recognisably
“half-mast” to avoid the appearance of a flag which has
accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole. As a
guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the
top of the flagpole. At the end of the day, the flag should
be raised again to the top of the flagpole before being
fully lowered. For more information about half-masting the
flag, visit http://www.mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/half-masting-new-zealand-flag.
ends
