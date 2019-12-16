Replacing petrol tax with congestion charges is a good idea
Monday, 16 December 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
16 DECEMBER 2019
The National Party’s proposal to replace
petrol tax with congestion charges has been welcomed by the
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: “Petrol taxes
aren’t just regressive – they’re unfair. Wealthy
owners of electric vehicles and hybrids get to avoid paying
their fair share of tax. National’s proposal would fix
this inequity.”
“And unlike petrol taxes, under a
congestion charge motorists struggling with transport costs
will have the option to save money by travelling outside of
peak hours. This has the positive side effect of reducing
rush hour delays.”
“Replacing petrol tax with road
user charges and congestion charging is in principle a good
idea. However, taxpayers need assurance that the proposal
will actually reverse the new costs the current Government
has introduced. It is unfortunate that National has so far
only committed to reversing the effect of the Auckland fuel
tax, and not the nation-wide tax
hikes.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims
A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...
The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>