Remuneration Authority loses credibility with 41% pay hike
Friday, 17 January 2020, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The 41 percent pay hike for West
Coast regional councillors will further erode taxpayers’
trust in the Remuneration Authority, says the New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Pay rates for
councillors should broadly reflect the pressures on
ratepayers. So how can a 41 percent pay hike be justified?
How many ratepayers can expect salary boosts of this
size?”
“The Remuneration Authority is living in
another world. The justification that councillor salaries
should be compared to MP salaries is using one stupidity to
justify another. Taxpayers have made their views on MP
salaries clear year after year: it’s time for some
austerity.”
“Remember, Chris Hipkins last year put the Remuneration Authority
in charge of MPs’ salaries. It makes a joke of any
suggestion that the Government wants to stop the salary
hikes.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>