Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Application for GMO ‘Imitation Blood’ Raises Concerns

Monday, 20 January 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

19/01/2020


Foods Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has received an application seeking approval for the GE Imitation blood ingredient used in the Impossible Burger to enter the food chain.[1]

The application does not have the proper safety profile for approval of the bacterial ingredient, called leghemoglobin (SLH), derived from genetically engineered soy.

The “imitation Blood” ingredient used in the Impossible Burgers to make them "sizzle like blood" has been trialled in select meals on Air New Zealand flights from the USA. This circumnavigates NZ regulations, because the ingredient cannot be sold in this country.

Many consumers may be unaware about the novel GM imitation blood and soy ingredients, which are also heavily sprayed with chemical pesticide, as there is no GMO label.

“The promotional hype around the product will probably mislead people into thinking it is a safe, sustainable, or even healthy meat alternative,” said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

Careful consumers who choose what they eat for ethical and health reasons are being hoodwinked into believing they are sourcing sustainable safe food. This GE fake blood ingredient has never been in the food supply before, and the Impossible Foods website does not declare it as GE [2].

There are some very inaccurate allegations made on the comparison and identical nature of the product. Soy Leghemoglobin and haemoglobin protein are not the same thing. Although both can function to bind oxygen, they have different structures. Soy leghemoglobin protein structure is changed further when engineered by the yeast bacteria. When Impossible Foods separated the modified soy leghemoglobin from the yeast after the fermentation process, 73% of what was extracted was soy leghemoglobin, but 46 other proteins, never included in the human diet before, were discovered in the remaining 27%.

Reports from consumers in the USA also raise safety concerns because of some experiences of unpleasant digestive reactions like nausea, diarrhoea, bloating, and large releases of intestinal gas. [3]

This has prompted a survey [4] conducted in the USA to see if the reports of allergic and digestive upset after eating a GE Impossible Burger is a common result.

GE Free NZ has made an Official Information Act request for the safety studies on this ingredient, because it could be dangerous for consumers.

“It is incredible that a sophisticated elaborate advertising campaign is luring consumers into eating fake potentially dangerous Silicon Valley laboratory designed food," said Jon Carapiet.

"It is disappointing that it is being used to promote vegan eating when there are so many great vegan and vegetarian products made from organic, real plant based foods that are healthier and more genuinely sustainable.”

The application A1186 for the GE Imitation blood ingredient was lodged just before Christmas and submission are due on 14 February.

References:
[1] https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/code/applications/Pages/A1186.aspx
[2] https://faq.impossiblefoods.com/hc/en-us/articles/360018937494-What-are-the-ingredients-
[3] https://www.reddit.com/r/vegetarian/comments/8jfdhw/has_anyone_else_gotten_stomach_pain_after_eating/
[4] https://gmofreeusa.org/take-action/impossible-burger-health-survey/

ENDS:

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>

 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 