Ihumātao deal looks dirtier by the day
Monday, 27 January 2020, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling on Winston Peters and
Auckland Councillors to veto the rumoured dirty deal at
Ihumātao.
Taxpayers’ Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “If Grant Robertson
funnels $45 million through Auckland Council as reported, then it’s a brazen
attempt to distance the Government from a deal it knows will
be unpopular with taxpayers.”
“The value of the
grant is only the beginning of the cost. The real expense
arrives when other activist groups across the country decide
to relitigate old grievances in the knowledge that ‘full
and final’ Treaty settlements are no longer full and
final.”
“Winston Peters or Auckland Council
could still veto the deal. Today we are delivering copies of
our 10,500 signatures collected from New Zealanders opposed
to a taxpayer-funded
deal.”
