Ihumātao deal looks dirtier by the day

27 JANUARY 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Winston Peters and Auckland Councillors to veto the rumoured dirty deal at Ihumātao.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “If Grant Robertson funnels $45 million through Auckland Council as reported, then it’s a brazen attempt to distance the Government from a deal it knows will be unpopular with taxpayers.”

“The value of the grant is only the beginning of the cost. The real expense arrives when other activist groups across the country decide to relitigate old grievances in the knowledge that ‘full and final’ Treaty settlements are no longer full and final.”

“Winston Peters or Auckland Council could still veto the deal. Today we are delivering copies of our 10,500 signatures collected from New Zealanders opposed to a taxpayer-funded deal.”

