Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waikato-Tainui calls government to account on freshwater

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Waikato-Tainui


Waikato-Tainui calls government to account on freshwater rights

Waikato-Tainui leaders are calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government to deal with the issue of iwi rights and interests in freshwater without further delay.

Iwi Chairs met the Prime Minister earlier today to discuss a range of Iwi-Crown partnership issues, including freshwater.

“We join other iwi leaders in calling the government to account on this fundamental issue which has remained unresolved for too long,” says Waikato-Tainui Chief Executive Donna Flavell.

“We have waited patiently for the government to engage with us as Treaty partners to discuss freshwater, but we’re still waiting.

“We have asked the Prime Minister to bring her Ministers to the table so we can work on resolving this issue and to stop using delay tactics,” Ms Flavell says.

Te Whakakitenga o Waikato Chair Parekawhia McLean says the tribe is united with other iwi on urging the government to engage on the issue.

“We have advised the government of our frustrations in the way it has developed policy without engaging us as properly as Treaty partners, and we are prepared to explore all avenues to assert our rights in this area.”

Ms McLean pointed to the co-governance framework for the Waikato River as a successful engagement model for Iwi, Crown and local authorities.

“This framework is embedded in our settlement and gives effect to our legal rights – a model that could be applied to recognising Waikato-Tainui’s rights and interests in freshwater."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato-Tainui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle


As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time around is also likely to be more severe, and longer lasting.

Reason one being that China’s economy is now bigger, but more vulnerable. The economic impact of the virus on the spending habits of the Chinese public – including on imports and travel – will be more severe. Roughly 64% of China’s economic growth in 2019 was consumption-based, compared to only 47% at the peak of the SARS crisis in 2003. More>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 