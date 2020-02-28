Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Future Of Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade

Friday, 28 February 2020, 10:18 am
Press Release: Peter Dunne

Ahead of the forthcoming public meeting on Monday 2 March regarding the Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade former Ohariu MP Hon Peter Dunne is extending his best wishes to all those involved in the current campaign to keep the station open.

"Although I am no longer involved, nor am I seeking to be, I nonetheless remain an interested observer.

"During my 33 years as the local MP there were a various attempts to close down or reduce the role of the Newlands Brigade, all of which we were able to see off through a combination of strong community support, coupled with a little bit of political guile.

"The present attempt strikes me as the easiest one of all to knock back, and I wish everyone well in the campaign.

"Keeping a station in Newlands is such a no-brainer, given the growth in the area, I would be stunned if the current campaign failed.

“That would be a real body blow to the local community," he says.

Mr Dunne was Minister of Internal Affairs for almost five years, which included responsibility for fire services. During his last term as Minister he established Fire and Emergency New Zealand, bringing career together firefighters, volunteers and rural firefighters into one national organisation for the first time.

He retains a strong interest in Fire and Emergency Services and is an honorary member of the Newlands Brigade.

