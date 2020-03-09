Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Meet A Muslim Initiative Hopes To Engage Public As We Remember Devastating Mosque Attacks Last Year

Monday, 9 March 2020, 8:45 am
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ

  • Two Imams leading a nationwide drive to engage in positive discussions with the public.
  • Activities involve: Candid discussions over ‘Coffee, Cake and True Islam’ and ‘I’m a Muslim ask me anything’.

Two Imams will be leading a group of youth as they venture across the country under the banner of the nationwide ‘True Islam NZ’ campaign.

From Wednesday 11th March to Tuesday 17th March, the group will be stopping at different towns and cities in the South Island from Nelson to Christchurch in an effort to educate on the true and peaceful teachings of Islam.

Speaking on the purpose of the initiative, Waikato-based Imam, Sabahuzafar said:-

“A couple of years ago, a New Zealand attitudes survey revealed that the more avid a newsreader one is, the more likely they are to hold anti-Muslim sentiments. This is because the only exposure people get to our faith is what they hear in the media, which is often negative. This can lead to the rise of far-right extremism and targeting of Muslims, like was the case in Christchurch last year. We wish to change the narrative with our ‘True Islam NZ’ campaign.”

As part of this campaign, Quran Exhibitions, Question Islam events, public talks, leaflet distributions, Meet a Muslim and ‘Coffee, Cake and True Islam’ events have been held across the country.

Speaking on the timing of this specific drive coinciding with the first memorial of the Christchurch Mosque attacks, Wellington-based Imam, Mustenser Qamar said:-

“As we recall the horrific events from last year, we remember the tragedy, the loss of life, but also the coming together of the whole nation and standing against discrimination and terror. The unity displayed was unprecedented and unseen. However, since then, there have still been racist and Islamophobic events occurring throughout the country. Where we need to stand together, we also feel a need to educate. Ignorance leads to misunderstandings, which can lead to negative perceptions and stereotyping.”

He further said:-

“We wish to drive a counter narrative. Show people that Muslims are no different. The purpose of us holding these events and opening up is to make lasting connections, to develop friendships and allow people to ask any questions about us or our faith.”

Throughout the tour, the group will be heading to the streets wearing shirts saying ‘I’m a Muslim ask me anything’ and hoping to engage in positive discussions. They will be arranging public Coffee, Cake and True Islam sessions where members of the public are invited to join them over a hot drink and savouries; engage in candid and open discussions and just build friendships. 

The group intend to also donate books to different public libraries and are offering free literature to those interested in learning more.

Whilst continuing their activities, they intend to join in memorial services being held in Christchurch on the 15th March.

They will be visiting towns and cities across the country including Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Nelson, Picton, Blenheim, Grovetown, Kaikoura, Waipara, Amberley, Christchurch, Culverden, Hamner Springs, Reefton and others.

Imam Sabahuzafar said:-

“We invite everyone, whether you have questions or not, to just come and meet us. Get to know a Muslim or just come and ask any questions you have.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 