Government Support Package For Pharmacists

The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand is delighted that the government has moved quickly to provide an initial financial support package for pharmacy. The $15 million package was paid this week to pharmacy contract holders.

Pharmaceutical Society president Ian McMichael said today “We want to thank the government for the quick agreement on a financial support package for pharmacists and the quick payment of that money.”

McMichael said, “New Zealand pharmacy was in need of this money, and we thank the government for recognising pharmacy as frontline healthcare professionals.”

Details of the funding package for community pharmacies has been sent to each pharmacy contract holder.

The funding is to support pharmacy’s immediate needs, in particular responding to higher workloads and the additional effort as a consequence of general practice moving into a virtual working environment, meeting the needs of vulnerable populations, and reconfiguring the way people work within their pharmacies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Society will continue to work with District Health Boards and Ministry of Health staff and the COVID 19 Pharmacy Sector Leads to support pharmacists as they continue to provide essential healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Scoop Media

