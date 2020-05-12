Update On The Progress Of Our Review Of Personal Protective Equipment

On 21 April, we announced our independent review of the Ministry of Health’s management of personal protective equipment (PPE) required for the Covid-19 response. At the time, we expected to complete our review in four weeks, after which we would report publicly on our findings.

Work is progressing well but our original timeframe has been affected. We have received a large amount of information from the Ministry of Health, and we are expecting to receive more that will also need to be considered carefully. We have also been approached by people and organisations who have wanted to speak to us about their observations and experiences. This is proving useful in adding to our understanding of how PPE has been managed and distributed.

Once we finish our work, we will provide our draft findings to the Ministry of Health for its feedback in line with our usual practice. We now expect to have our report ready for presentation in Parliament as soon as possible in June.

Controller update on Government spending on Covid-19

We've published our latest Controller Update on our website.

Given the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic, the substantial funding available for responding to it, the pace of the Government’s emergency response, and the extraordinary conditions under which the public sector is operating, we will be giving special attention to Covid-19 spending. In our latest Update, we focus on spending approved during March 2020.

