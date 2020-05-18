Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Soaring And National’s Vote Collapsing

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the Covid-19 pandemic has propelled Labour into a position where it could govern alone. It has climbed to 56.5% - an increase of 14 percentage points. The pandemic has dealt National a devastating blow, falling to 30.6% - down 12.7 percentage points on our last poll**.

Labour’s popularity has also cost its coalition partners. New Zealand First is down 0.9 percentage points to record 2.7% support - not enough to return to Parliament. The Greens are holding reasonably steady at 5.5%, while Act is rock solid at 1.8%.

Jacinda Ardern has soared as preferred Prime Minister - up an astounding 20.8 percentage points to 59.5%. That makes her the most popular Prime Minister in the poll’s history. Simon Bridges’ popularity has crashed to 4.5% - down by 6.1 percentage points - but still ahead of Judith Collins who is on 3.1%.

Newshub Political Editor Tova O’Brien says “We have never seen anything like the results in our latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll but the country’s never experienced anything quite like Covid-19. These are extraordinary numbers for extraordinary times and the implications of this poll will be far-reaching for every party in Parliament."

*The latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll was conducted between 8-16 May 2020. 1000 people were surveyed, 700 by telephone and 300 by internet panel. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

**The previous Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted between January 23 and February 1 with a sample size of 1000 eligible voters and a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

