Advance NZ Releases Democracy Policy As Membership Grows

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Advance NZ

Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross has announced Advance NZ's first policy on democracy as the party's membership continues to grow.

"Our democracy is precious and must be protected for future generations", says Mr Ross.

"That's why Advance NZ’s democracy policy proposes implement significant electoral reforms to protect our democracy, reduce our foreign security risks, and provide greater transparency around electoral funding.

"We will increase citizen participation in democratic outcomes, and give the people back the right to veto law changes where Parliament gets it wrong.

"As the large political parties have become more reliant on fundraising from foreign sources, our democracy has been eroded".

Advance NZ's Democracy Policy proposals:

• Electoral reform to restrict candidacy for Parliament to candidates with a minimum of 10 years citizenship;

• Hold a new referendum on the MMP electoral system at the 2023 Election;

• Remove the foreign funding loophole by banning all corporate donations, and only allow for donations from people who are eligible to vote;

• Greater funding transparency with all donations over $500 disclosed;

• Reform the Citizens Initiated Referendum Act to make it easier to initiate referendums and make CIR binding with the support of two-thirds of voters;

• Implement Veto Referendums where voters can initiate a referendum to veto a law when Parliament gets it wrong.

• Lower the CIR threshold to initiate a referendum to 5% of eligible voters;

• Require the PM to certify that all ministerial appointments pose no risk to New Zealand’s security; and

• Establish a Royal Commission to recommend an entrenched written constitution, subject to voter approval.

"I have seen first hand the corrosive effect foreign influence can have within our democracy.

"The party I was once involved in put a former spy trainer for a foreign military intelligence agency on the fast track to Parliament.

"It was discovered several years later that the MP didn't disclose their links to foreign military intelligence when becoming a NZ citizen.

"It was all quickly swept under the carpet because of that person's ability to raise large amounts of money for the political party.

"Advance NZ's democracy policy would not allow that situation to happen ever again. We will clean up the political fundraising laws that provide foreign entities a wide open door to funnel tainted money into our electoral system.

"Constitutional reform is also needed to take some of the power out of the hands of politicians, and genuinely give it back in the people.

Mr Ross says Advance NZ's membership has grown fast since the first call for membership less than two weeks ago

"Within the first week of opening our online membership website at www.advancenz.org.nz we had over 150 people joining.

"We will spend the next five weeks building membership to be able to register as a political party. We will also continue recruiting candidates and finalising policies ahead of the election".

Mr Ross says Advance NZ has an advantage over other minor parties attempting to establish.

"Advance NZ is a new party with the most realistic chance of gaining election this year. No political party under MMP has been successful in gaining election without being led by a current or former electorate MP.

"The 5 per cent threshold is usually too high of a bar for new parties to cross. As an incumbent electorate MP with a strong base in Botany, voters can have confidence that a vote for Advance NZ is not a wasted vote.

"I applaud the enthusiasm of parties like TOP, New Conservatives and Sustainable NZ, but the reality is they are walking a well-worn path to electoral failure.

"Voters unhappy with the current offering of parties have in Advance NZ a party that stands a higher chance of succeeding".

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The (Lack Of) Alternatives To Simon Bridges

Spin the roulette wheel. The suggestion that tomorrow’s headline poll numbers will decide the fate of Simon Bridges is a fairly extreme example of poll-driven politics. Still, we are where we are. On past evidence, the Colmar Brunton poll is kinder to National than other polls, so what’s the survival line? Is 35% good enough for a thumbs up, or bad enough for a thumbs down once you take the “plus or minus three per cent margin of error” into consideration... More>>

 


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


