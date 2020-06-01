Green Party Announce Celia Wade-Brown For Wairarapa

The Green Party have announced Celia Wade-Brown as their candidate for Wairarapa.

Celia Wade-Brown QSO lives in the Mangatārere Valley. She was previously Mayor of Wellington for two terms, making the Council a Living Wage employer and starting Predator Free Wellington. Now she does predator trapping and native plant propagation on the family bush block next to the Tararua Forest Park as well as governance of not-for-profit organisations.

Ms Wade-Brown said:

“Thank you to the Wairarapa Greens for welcoming and nominating me. I am excited to help boost the Greens party vote in this large and diverse electorate. The recently announced $1 billion in the budget for jobs protecting nature is a big Green win for New Zealand.

“Many people have found the lockdown an opportunity to reflect on shared community values. Recovery is an opportunity to reset how we do things, from tourism to transport.

“For too long, over-reliance on fossil fuels, coupled with social inequality, has prevented us from addressing the key issues of climate change and a just transition to a low-carbon society in which communities and nature are equally supported to thrive.”

“This has meant over time more of us have struggled to get by, with an economy that hurts our environment, unaffordable homes, and public services that haven’t reached their full potential. It has meant that increasingly, too many people have been left behind.” `

“We are the Party most committed to tackling these issues. and have already

delivered landmark wins for our climate, water, housing, and green jobs during our

current term in government.”

“The Greens stand for encouraging ways of farming that protect nature and provide livelihoods. Healthy safe water is an important issue in our community.. The proposed Water Resilience Strategy must involve all groups of people in the Wairarapa: mana whenua, lifestyle blocks, farmers, forestry, urban workers, home gardeners and local government.”

“Together we can support people who suffer cold damp homes. The Greens have introduced and supported home insulation for our most vulnerable families. Our essential workers including cleaners, supermarket workers and nurses, deserve respect and a Living Wage.”

“The Green Party believe that averting climate disaster can bring the nation together like our response to Covid-19. The Greens successfully introduced the Carbon Zero Bill and are promoting better rail services as one part of the carbon response.”

“With more Greens in Parliament we can go further and faster to truly address healthy nature, inequality, our future climate and make our Covid-19 recovery a green recovery.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

