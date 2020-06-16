Statement From College Of Midwives Following The Simpson Report Released Today

Alison Eddy, Chief Executive, College of Midwives:

Following the release of the Simpson Report this morning, the New Zealand College of Midwives is considering the findings and recommendations to see how we can part of the solutions to the issues that have been identified, and many of which have been long signalled.

What is particularly pleasing is the acknowledgement that midwives are a key part of primary health services in NZ; that there’s a need to address inequity across the country, and that more resourcing is needed in maternity and primary health generally.

Heather Simpson says in her report that the health system needs to be evidence based, “leveraging international thinking to improve decision making regarding what and where new investment and de-investment should occur”. In New Zealand, the midwifery-led maternity service, our continuity of care model with a strong community focus, is evidence based and held up worldwide as producing the best outcomes for women and babies.

We look forward to engaging with the key decision makers to help inform what is likely to be the most significant change to the health system in 20 years.

© Scoop Media

