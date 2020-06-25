Passing Of Racing Bill Welcomed By Industry

The passing of the Racing Industry Bill after its third reading today is a momentous occasion for New Zealand racing and delivers transformational change, says the leaders of New Zealand racing.

“Collectively, the Chairs of the Racing Industry Transition Agency, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing New Zealand and Greyhound Racing New Zealand welcome the passing of the Racing Industry Bill, and are appreciative of the significant contribution of Rt Hon Winston Peters to the industry during this term in Parliament.

“The passing of the Bill delivers generational reform of New Zealand racing by providing the power to the industry to move forward in a way that hadn’t been previously possible.

“As leaders of the industry, we acknowledge our responsibility to work together under a new framework with a determined focus to ensure a thriving racing industry.

“Over the past week, RITA and the Codes have worked constructively to reach agreement on an approach for managing racing betting information (racefields). This significant milestone means the industry can have confidence about the management of this important stream of revenue, and it also sends a clear signal to offshore bookmakers about the coordination of the industry.

“The Bill clearly sets out the roles and responsibilities of each industry body, and it is the intention of each organisation to take up these roles and responsibilities with a positive and collaborative outlook from day one after commencement of the Bill.

“While there will always be continual challenges ahead for racing, the reform and support provided by this Government has given this industry the opportunity to reassert the relevance of the sport and put racing on a sustainable footing.“

