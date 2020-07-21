Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The NZCA Supports DOC’s Tahr Control Operations In National Parks

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 12:20 pm
Press Release: NZ Conservation Authority

 

The New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) fully supports the Department of Conservation in their operations to cull all tahr, as far as possible, in the Aoraki/Mt Cook and Westland Tai Poutini National Parks.

“At this point in the discussion, the NZCA has a duty to bring to light the ecological imperative to immediately control tahr populations in these National Parks”, says Edward Ellison, Chair of the NZCA.

“National Parks provide a safe haven for Aotearoa’s native species, and the Department of Conservation has not only a moral, but a legal obligation to ensure that this protection is robust.”

“The intricacies and interconnectedness of an ecosystem cannot be taken for granted when discussing the place of tahr in our National Parks. Himalayan Tahr were introduced to New Zealand in 1904, and so our native flora are ill-equipped to defend against these grazing mammals.”

“The grazing behaviour of tahr damages endemic flora, such as Tall Tussock, Mount Cook buttercup, NZ Veronica, and Godley’s buttercup, which is classed by the NZ Plant Conservation Network as threatened and nationally endangered. This damage has lasting implications for a variety of fauna including insects, moths, birds, and alpine lizards.”

“The loss of these alpine plants will have irreversible effects on insects and moths; the Aciphylla weevil, for example, feeds exclusively on members of the Aciphylla genus, so the loss of the plant is likely to result in the loss of this insect species.”

“These invertebrates are a food source for birds and lizards; alpine skinks and geckos are attracted to the region during the short alpine flowering season, they are extremely rare and relatively newly discovered. Meanwhile, fruit produced in these alpine regions provides food for native birds such as kea, tui, parakeet, and bellbird.”

“With the impending escalation of climate change effects, we must do all we can now to ensure that these endemic and native species are provided the protection assured to them under the status of National Park.”

“Controlling tahr numbers in National Parks to the lowest practical densities, as far as possible, and to a maximum of 10,000 across the feral range, as stipulated in the Himalayan Tahr Control Plan 1993, will provide opportunity for Aotearoa’s biodiversity to thrive, ensuring the enjoyment of these National Parks for generations to come.”

“The current situation with Covid-19 continues to require significant restrictions on New Zealand’s borders, and will see the hunting tourism industry on hold for an undetermined amount of time. When this industry is able to restart, there will still be bull tahr to hunt across at least 558,000 hectares of New Zealand, outside of the National Parks, which comprise just 21% of the tahr feral range.”

“In addition to this, and prior to Covid-19, location data from Aerial Assisted Trophy Hunting concessionaires reveals that an average of only 67 bull tahr were declared shot per year in these two National Parks over the last five years.”

“The hunting tourism industry that takes place within National Parks, is a niche one, for which the ecological sacrifice cannot be justified.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Conservation Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode, Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis has been a failure, and on a scale where new management needs to be called in. Good luck with that. National can’t credibly fault the health outcomes. There is no community transmission in New Zealand and the human errors that have occurred haven’t harmed anyone at all. So, National has to reframe that success. Sure, the government has cared for us well, but has it cared for us too much?.. More>>

 

RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 