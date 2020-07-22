Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

E Tu: Day 10 Of Hunger Strike At Parliament For Meaningful Climate Action

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 6:26 am
Press Release: David Goldsmith

A hunger strike, led by father of three and environmental activist David Goldsmith, commenced Monday, July 13th, in front of Parliament and will continue for 11 more days - David is currently on day 10. Supporters are holding vigil alongside.

Members of the public are invited to stand in solidarity at Parliament along with David and Fridays for Future on Friday, July 24th at 12:00pm - 1:30pm, or any other day between 8:00am and 5:00pm to show support.

The economic upheaval in wake of the covid crisis presents an opportunity for government leaders to transition the economy away from polluting, carbon-based industry and toward a sustainable future founded on jobs that protect and preserve the environment. David Goldsmith, a 52 year old father of three from Christchurch, is doing everything he can to ensure that will happen, “We aim to make the climate crisis the major election issue it needs to be, and to keep it up-front following the election. We’re calling on (…) everyone who cares about the future — to join together and stand up (e tū!), publicly”

The protest aims to create a green economy that will not only help those who are disenfranchised by the covid crisis, but will also contribute to the health and well-being of all via a transition that is both fair and kind. It is a call to action and a message of hope to everyone who is struggling right now or worried about their future.

David is currently experiencing physical symptoms from 10 days without food; however, his intent is to continue for 3 full weeks. Once he has completed his hunger strike, others are prepared to take his place and continue for the entire run up to the election.

We recognize that Te Ātiawa/Taranaki ki Te Upoko o Te Ika has mana whenua over the location in which this action takes place, and participants hope to honour them with a sincere commitment to keeping the world safe and healthy for generations to come.

