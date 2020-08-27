Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Need For Specialist Services For Children And Young People

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: Toah-Nnest

National sexual violence network TOAH-NNEST recognizes the significant contributions of Louise Nicholas and backs her calls for more dedicated support for vulnerable children. Louise has made key contributions to New Zealand’s response to sexual violence. Her own experience in Court processes and her courage to speak out put sexual violence on the front page. Louise has become a champion for survivors rights. Her public advocacy has prompted a systemic review, and ongoing monitoring, of NZ Police and has impacted the national conversation about responding to sexual violence.

Earlier this week, Louise identified a gap in sexual violence services that continues to cause concern: no contracts exist to provide psycho-social support for children in Court who have experienced sexual violence. “Given that our children are the most vulnerable to sexual crime,” Nicholas asks, “why are they not getting the same dedicated support that adult survivors get?”

TOAH-NNEST recognises this is one among many critical gaps. We welcome the Government’s increased investment toward adult survivors in crisis, along with some recent attention to the needs of children who have experienced sexual violence. However there is still a need to resource a full continuum of care for all ages of people who have experienced sexual violence.

“We know this will require political leadership and a collaborative approach across Ministries to fully resource specialist sexual violence Kaupapa Māori and mainstream services for children, tamariki and their whānau,” says Joy Te Wiata spokesperson from Ngā Kaitiaki Mauri of TOAH-NNEST.

The key elements are coming together to address these gaps. The Department of the Prime Minister’s Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy centres on preventing harm and abuse, as well as supporting victims and their families/whānau. The government’s Joint Venture, representative of ten government ministries, is fostering unprecedented interagency collaboration. It is up to us, New Zealanders, to keep the pressure on and hold the current, and successive governments, to account for the sake of our children.

To realise the promise of the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy, the government needs to be informed by the sexual violence sector and continue to take an integrated, collaborative approach. While there is scope within Oranga Tamariki to address some of these needs, we need to strengthen interagency cohesion, and to ensure that every Government Ministry is doing its part to tackle this insidious problem.

“We are taking steps in the right direction. To get there, we must go together,” says Maggy Tai Rākena, spokesperson for Tauiwi caucus of TOAH-NNEST.

Where to get help:

  • Safe to talk - 0800 044 334, free text 4334, webchat and info at www.safetotalk.nz, email support@safetotalk.nz (24/7)
  • Police 111
  • Oranga Tamariki 0508 326 459, lines are open 24/7, or email us at contact@ot.govt.nz
  • TuWahine–KaupapaMāori Crisis Service – 09 838 8700
  • Rape Crisis – 0800 88 33 00 for support after rape or sexual assault
  • KorowaiTumanako–KaupapaMāori Survivorand Harmful SexualBehaviourSupport Service website: https://www.korowaitumanako.org/Email:korowai@korowaitumanako.org
  • TePunaOranga–KaupapaMāori Crisis Service - 0800 222 042 Email: info@tepunaoranga.co.nz
  • Male Survivors Aotearoa – support for the well-being of male survivors of sexual abuse www.malesurvivor.nz
  • Shama - National Sexual Harm Support Service for ethinic communities call on 07 8433810 or text 022 1359545 https://shama.org.nz/how-we-help/national-response-for-sexual-harm/
  • Shakti Crisis Line – 0800 742 584 for migrant or refugee women living with family violence (24/7)
  • Women’s Refuge Crisis Line – 0800 733 843 (0800 REFUGE) for women living with violence, or in fear, in their relationship or family (24/7)

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 