Hunting Guides Need DOC To Apply Science Not Rhetoric Over Tahr

New Zealand hunting guides are disappointed with recent media statements from the Department of Conservation espousing rhetoric without scientific basis over the impact of tahr on native biodiversity.

“We all agree that too many tahr will have an impact on native vegetation,” says NZPHGA President James Cagney.

“The question is - at what level is that impact detrimental? DoC currently don’t have the science to answer that question.”

“With over 18 thousand tahr having been removed in the last 3 years and with the current male-biased herd, there is no urgency to cull more tahr before establishing scientific answers to some of these questions.”

“There is a dire lack of science around the impact of tahr on the environment. Recent media statements by DoC are simply rhetoric.”

Cagney believes that with the application of sound science we can have a sustainable tahr herd and positive outcomes for our valuable native biodiversity.

“We also ask that DOC listens to the Game Animal Council’s advice over where to concentrate remaining control efforts,” says Cagney. “There is no point undertaking expensive helicopter operations in locations heavily visited by recreational and guided hunters.”

“New Zealand hunting guides have found the whole process when it comes to this year’s Tahr Control Plan very disappointing. There is no doubt that guides face an uncertain future with COVID-19 but to have a government department and minister determined to inflict more pain on these small New Zealand businesses is pretty hard to take,” James Cagney says.

The New Zealand guided hunting industry directly employs 470 people in full time or seasonal employment and a further 64 people in the associated taxidermy and trophy exporting services. These are almost exclusively small businesses. The industry brings in over $100 million of direct overseas revenue annually, of which tahr represent around 20%.

© Scoop Media

