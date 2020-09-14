Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Party Miss Opportunity To Help Poor Kids Get Into Best Schools

Monday, 14 September 2020, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is labeling the National Party’s policy to rejig school zoning rules as ‘timid’ and a lost opportunity to remove a fundamentally unfair policy that distorts Auckland’s housing market.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said: “It is astonishing the value the same house attracts in Auckland depending on the school zone. It demonstrates how where your parents can afford to live determines how good a school you can go to. It's a massive regulatory tax on kids trying to get ahead.”

“This postcode lottery is a disgrace. National could have ensured the best and brightest go to the best schools – and no one is forced to go to the duds – by scrapping school zoning. Instead it is bending to the Remuera housewives and wealthy property owners at the expense of kids in poorer suburbs.”

“School zoning ensures our schools are run like a command economy. As much as it is wrong, at least it is consistent with Labour’s ideology. National don’t have that excuse.”
 

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


