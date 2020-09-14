National Party Miss Opportunity To Help Poor Kids Get Into Best Schools
Monday, 14 September 2020, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers'
Union is labeling the National
Party’s policy
to rejig school zoning rules as
‘timid’ and a lost opportunity to remove a fundamentally
unfair policy that distorts Auckland’s housing
market.
Taxpayers’ Union Executive
Director Jordan Williams said: “It is astonishing the
value the same house attracts in Auckland depending on the
school zone. It demonstrates how where your parents can
afford to live determines how good a school you can go to.
It's a massive regulatory tax on kids trying to get
ahead.”
“This postcode lottery is a disgrace.
National could have ensured the best and brightest go to the
best schools – and no one is forced to go to the duds –
by scrapping school zoning. Instead it is bending to the
Remuera housewives and wealthy property owners at the
expense of kids in poorer suburbs.”
“School zoning
ensures our schools are run like a command economy. As much
as it is wrong, at least it is consistent with Labour’s
ideology. National don’t have that
excuse.”
