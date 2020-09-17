New Conservative Announces Number 8 List Candidate

Alan Tāne Solomon has been announced as New Conservative’s number 8 list candidate.

Prior to relocating to Rotorua, he served as a physical training instructor in the Royal NZ Air Force and has travelled to more than 40 countries.

Devoting 20 years to working in leadership and personal development, Alan found success as a regional and national award-winning sales and marketing consultant. After the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/2009 he saw an opportunity to help local businesses recover and established a large business networking group which is still in operation.

Alan then went back to school to become a journalist working for three years in local television.

His service to the community includes volunteering with those with special needs, performing Justice of the Peace duties, and being a professional mentor and accredited life coach. He also held governance positions such as deputy chair of a charitable trust he helped establish, and also as the founder of a second charitable trust dedicated to developing young leaders.

Alan will be a down-to-earth, practical, and pragmatic addition to government.

“Titiro whakamuri, kōkiri whakamua – Look back and reflect so we can move forward.”

