NZ TEA Party Supports Bringing Back Manufacturing To NZ

Friday, 18 September 2020, 5:41 am
Press Release: NZ TEA Party

Supply Chain Policy Statement

While family and I have been stuck here in Florida, waiting for travel to be safer to New Zealand, there has been a lot to learn. I experienced this pandemic where there’s over 3,000 new cases every day. From here, I watch NZ controlling it and see the world loving NZ which makes me proud: Kiwis follow the rules and keep themselves safe. Here we’ve been stuck inside for over 6 months. When we take a ride to the beach area with lots of restaurants, I see 80% of the people are not wearing masks. Unbelievable!!

Some of the things I have learned is that we are all in trouble with our supplies where manufacturing has gone overseas.

New Zealand must focus more on our Supply Chain.

This pandemic showed us that we need to act on it, NOW. Losing our manufacturing in NZ years ago has left us vulnerable, not to mention the loss of jobs. Being dependent on other countries for so many supplies has left us struggling recently for simple things like masks and gloves. But there is much more that we couldn’t get. There are supplies we must have just to keep things running: everything from electrical, building supplies, medical and much more. What we had was a small interruption, but think about this for a moment: what if it was much bigger? Scary to think about yet no one is talking about it.

So, how do we prepare for this and how do we make NZ more self-efficient?

TEA Party has a plan!

  • First we make a call to undertake reviews and discussions over our most important supplies
  • We look at measures to create assurance and security over our supply chains
  • We support bringing back manufacturing to NZ. This will give NZ the opportunity to create jobs in areas where they are most needed and where housing is more affordable
  • We support a range of professional and industrial training to fill these jobs locally
  • We support a comprehensive review of reaching a more self-efficient country, one that would benefit all of us now and when global events occur

NZ-made products are loved around the world, everything from clothing to honey. Let’s make more and keep us even safer.

-- John Palino, candidate for the New Zealand TEA Party

