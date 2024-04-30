Keeping Kiwi Kids Warm This Winter: Kindness Collective’s PJ Project Returns

AUCKLAND, NZ: As Kiwis brace for a grim winter ahead, the harsh reality is that many of the 144,000 children living in poverty or hardship simply won’t have what they need to stay warm without kindness and support from Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Kindness Collective, the 2023 New Zealander of the Year: Community of the Year, is bringing back its PJ Project with the goal of providing 20,000 warm pyjamas to children across the country. From 1 May to 31 July, the Kindness Collective is calling on the public for donations to provide children in need across Aotearoa with winter essentials.

With each $10 donation, the Kindness Collective will provide a brand-new set of warm pyjamas for those going without. In addition, caring Kiwis can run collections for new pyjamas at their work, school, club or team, which will be donated by the Kindness Collective to children in need within their local community.

Founder and Chief Executive of the Kindness Collective, Sarah Page, says providing a warm pair of pyjamas is one small act of kindness which can make a big difference to those who are going without.

“This year, there is a greater need than ever. A harrowing one in eight children are going without the essentials they need this winter, and we know that being cold can have a detrimental impact on the health, school attendance and overall wellbeing of our tamariki.

“As Kiwis continue to feel the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis, our PJ Project is one small way we can provide for families, so they don’t have to choose heating over eating this winter. If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating because this truly does make a meaningful difference,” says Page.

“Ngā mihi nui ki te whānau ō Kindness Collective Foundation for ensuring our precious Taonga are warm this winter. Some may say a pair of pyjamas isn't life-changing or no big deal, but I guess those people have never had to choose between being warm or being fed. Having new pyjamas for my baby meant I didn't have to choose between her being warm or having enough nappies,” says Ruby, mum of four from Taonga Education Centre.

This year, the Kindness Collective has also teamed up with The Warehouse Group, who are taking the campaign one step further to support Kiwis in need. From 1 May to 30 June, Kiwis can drop-off pyjamas at any of The Warehouse stores nationwide. Then for the whole month of May, The Warehouse Group will hold in-store fundraising across all its stores, including The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and Warehouse Stationary.

Anna Shipley, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at The Warehouse Group, says “Every Kiwi kid deserves to snuggle up in warm PJs, especially as the months get colder. The Kindness Collective are doing amazing work helping whānau in need to stay warm this winter, and we're proud to support them in any way we can."

Last year, Kindness Collective provided over 14,500 pairs of pyjamas to kids around the country. With the help of The Warehouse Group and support from Kiwis across the country, they hope to provide more support to those struggling this winter.

How Kiwis can contribute:

Donate – Donate directly to the Kindness Collective and they will turn your donation into pairs of new winter pyjamas for a child in need (from 1 May to 31 July). Or visit any of The Warehouse Group Stores during the month of May to donate money towards the Kindness Collective.

Collect and donate pyjamas – Have your business, school or club collect PJs anytime between April and June. Register your business here.

Drop off

Drop off a pair of pyjamas at any of The Warehouse stores nationwide from 1 May to 30 June.

