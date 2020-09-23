New Zealanders Fail Online Quiz About End Of Life Choice Act

4/10, that’s the average result from over 100,000 New Zealanders who have taken the Votesafe.nz End of Life Choice Act Quiz.

Half of those weren’t even aware that their vote in October’s general election is a binding legislative decision. 50% also indicated they believe the referendum is about turning off life support, an option which already exists.

The question that people got wrong the most was in regard to independent witnesses needing to make sure that a person’s choice to end their life was free from any pressure. An alarming 75% thought that “yes” there would be someone require to ensure this. The correct answer is “No”.

“Examples like this highlight that New Zealanders aren’t aware of the risks that this Act carries”, says Henoch Kloosterboer the Votesafe.nz Campaign Manager. “That’s why along with the support of over 175 lawyers and 1,700 registered medical professionals we’re asking people to vote against this Act, to vote safe”.

The online quiz, which has also been shared over 100,000 times on social media, has been a central part of the Votesafe.nz campaign which opposes the Act.

“The quiz has been a great way to reflect to those taking it just how much or how little they might actually know”, says Kloosterboer. “Our hope is that people will be better informed to the reality of what the Act does and doesn’t deliver before they make their binding vote next month. We encourage everyone to take our quiz to see how prepared they are to make this life or death decision”.

Anyone can take the quiz at votesafe.nz/quiz





