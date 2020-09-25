Letter To The Editor

Judith Collins has related Jacinda’s winning smile to her own persona (as crusher) and is now flashing smiles everywhere as she spouts her disingenuous propaganda. Nothing will take away the truly mean spirit that she displayed when she refused compensation for David Bain on the pretext that he had not proven his innocence. Our law has an “innocent until proven guilty” principle. His conviction was thrown out as being unsafe (as were her follow-up actions).

National must think that we have very short memories, or maybe they are counting on the gullibility of the youth vote as they tell us how much better (than Labour) they will manage the economy. They blame Labour for a slow start to providing housing, health, and education improvements, but gloss over the shrinking of the country’s building capacity occasioned by National’s lack of action under John Key’s “What housing crisis” mantra. If we give National/ACT a break now, we will have to repair even more damage to our economic productivity; and probably a spread Covid-19 as they rush to embrace other countries’ blunders.

There is a particular nastiness in National’s destructive criticisms of the government. Should the “nasty NATs” rebrand under the acronym “NATSY?”

