Extensions End For WoFs, CoFs And Driver Licences

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding New Zealanders it will be illegal to drive or use vehicles with expired driver and vehicle licensing and inspection documents after 10 October 2020.

All Warrants of Fitness, Certificates of Fitness, driver licences, vehicle licences (regos) and other certifications that were temporarily extended due to COVID-19 must be renewed by 11.59pm, Saturday 10 October.

After 10 October 2020, the following applies:

Vehicles with expired WoF/CoF/certifications will not be able to be used until a vehicle inspection is completed or certification is reinstated. You will only be allowed to drive your vehicle for the sole purpose of obtaining a new WoF/CoF/certification.

Expired driver licences and endorsement will no longer be valid until renewed.

The vehicle licence (rego) displayed on the vehicle windscreen must be current and you can renew online now. As there is a legal requirement for vehicles to be licensed continuously, licence fees are backdated to the original expiry date. After 11.59pm on 10 October, the vehicle must have a current WoF/CoF to renew the rego.

If you operate rental vehicles and have let the CoFs and vehicle licences (regos) lapse due to lower demand, please consider renewing these now prior to the summer holiday period where local travel may increase demand for vehicle rentals.

NZ Police and local government authorities are reinstating standard enforcement procedures from 11 October 2020. This means they have the discretion to issue fines or take further action when they find an expired vehicle inspection certificate, rego or driver licence.

More information is available at: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/about-us/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-services-update/frequently-asked-questions/driver-licensing-and-driving/

© Scoop Media

