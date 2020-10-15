Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

“A Moral Obligation To Speak Out”: A Dying Man’s Referendum Wish

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 10:49 am
Press Release: Safer Future Charitable Trust


Raymond Mok was told he wouldn’t live past his early twenties. He defied that prognosis by years, passing away at the end of August at age 34 – not due to his condition, but due to complications arising from an infection in an Auckland hospital.

In his final years he became a strong and vocal opponent of the End of Life Choice Act. 
Unable to walk from age 10, and gradually having only a little movement in his neck, thumbs and index fingers, he still spoke out at the steps of Parliament and presented in person to the Justice Select Committee opposing the then End of Life Choice Bill and its dangers to vulnerable people.

Earlier this year he wrote his final thoughts in an essay that he wanted to share with New Zealanders about why he opposed the Act, in the hope that people will vote safe and vote against it in Saturday’s binding referendum.

At age 21 he felt immense emotional pain, a burden to his family and angry for how his life had played out. He unsuccessfully attempted suicide.

It was a crossroads for him and as he received more support, he came to realise that he could contribute, and that he was worthy. People began to tell him he was an inspiration.

These were experiences that Raymond thought he would never achieve in his life. When he died he was undertaking studies to become a counsellor.

He came to know all too well that people with terminal illness and severe disabilities are susceptible to clinical depression. Despite this, the Act doesn't require any support for mental health prior to being assisted to die.

With the permission of Raymond’s family VoteSafe are happy to supply a copy of the essay to media upon request.

