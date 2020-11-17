Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Landlords Reminded Healthy Homes Standards Compliance Deadline Is Approaching

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 10:39 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Tenancy Services reminds all landlords to prepare now for the upcoming Healthy Homes Standards deadline, particularly landlords of boarding houses whose properties must be fully compliant with the standards by 1 July 2021.

Landlords who offer accommodation which is intended to house six or more tenants, where individual rooms are rented to tenants with shared facilities such as a kitchen and bathroom, may be operating a boarding house under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA).

National Manager Compliance and Investigations & Information and Education Steve Watson says landlords should be scheduling their time now to complete any work required to make their properties comply with each of the standards.

“There are just over six months left until the first Healthy Homes Standards compliance deadline, meaning now is the time to act to ensure you have everything in place by the time the deadline rolls around.

“All landlords of boarding houses must comply with the standards from 1 July 2021.

“If you need to get any work done that may require booking a tradesperson, such as getting an extractor fan installed to comply with the ventilation standard, do it sooner rather than later so you don’t run the risk of missing the deadline in July.

“It’s important to comply with the standards to reduce negative health impacts for tenants by ensuring they have a warm and dry place to live and to maintain the value of your rental property.

“Landlords may face financial penalties if their rental properties are not compliant with the standards once the deadline comes around.

“From 1 December 2020, landlords will be required to include a statement of their current level of compliance with the standards in most new or renewed tenancy agreements. The compliance statement document is available to download from the Tenancy Services website.

“Private landlords must ensure their rental properties comply with the Healthy Homes Standards within 90 days of any new, or renewed, tenancy from 1 July 2021, with all private rentals being compliant by 1 July 2024, regardless of whether the tenancy has changed.”

The standards became law on 1 July 2019 and introduce specific and minimum standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage, and draught stopping in all rental properties, including boarding houses where rooms are rented to tenants individually.

Information about the requirements of operating a boarding house, including how boarding house tenancies differ from private tenancies can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chris Liddell, The RCEP, And Reviving Our Trade With Iran Under Biden

Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>

 

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 