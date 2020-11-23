Green MP Applauded For Brave Stance On Accommodation Supplement
Monday, 23 November 2020, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is applauding new Green List MP
Ricardo Menéndez March for his brave
criticism of the $16,000
taxpayer-funded accommodation allowance for
MPs.
Union spokesperson Louis
Houlbrooke said ”Mr Menéndez March can blaze a trail for
his colleagues by returning the $16,000 he apparently
doesn't need on top of his $164,000 salary.”
"This
would show real kindness to taxpayers and place pressure on
other MPs receiving the allowance to do the same, starting
with the rest of the Green Party caucus."
"Of course,
for the sake of fairness, those MPs who don't receive the
supplement because they're based in Wellington may choose to
repay $16,000 of their salary in solidarity with Mr
Menéndez March. They can deposit the funds directly to
Treasury's bank number, 03-0049-0000327-25."
“The
Taxpayers’ Union is, of course, assuming Mr
Menéndez March is making a principled stand and will follow
through, and that this is not just a cheap publicity stunt.
We expect media outlets will monitor his progress and hold
him to account,” said Mr
Houlbrooke.
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Weekend Of Doing Wheelies, Going Nowhere
Evidently, a year is not a long time in politics. The National Party for example, has just chosen to end this year much as it began it: riven by factions, leaking like a sieve, saddled with a party leader unlikely to lead them into election 2023, and having just chosen to re-install Peter Goodfellow as party president, despite his reluctance to take any responsibility for the party’s dismal election performance.
In other words, National appears determined not to learn from his past mistakes... More>>