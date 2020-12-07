Police Association Undermines Case For Gun Register

“The Police Association has tried to pull the wool over the public’s eyes on the issue of a gun register but has actually undermined its own case for registration”, says ACT’s Firearms Law Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“Chris Cahill used yesterday’s firearms incident in Auckland’s CBD to press the case for a gun register, arguing registration will reduce the number of criminals stealing from licensed firearms owners.

“However, Police have said the firearm used is likely to have been a pistol.

“Pistols are already required to be registered.

“Cahill has undermined his own argument.

“All legally owned pistols are registered with Police and are checked every 12 months. Home visits are conducted annually, with Police checking that pistols match the register and security is fit for purpose.

“The latest incident proves that registration does not stop gun crime.

“A firearms register will be costly and inaccurate. Overseas experience suggests costs will blow out.

“The Auditor-General found the E Category register was inaccurate by up to 15 percent. A new register will be no better.

“Criminals and gangs won’t register their firearms, making it almost meaningless. A register is one leak away from being a steal-to-order list for criminals and gangs.”

© Scoop Media

