Climate Protectors Again Stop Coal Train

KiwiRail STOP Hauling COAL

Today, for the second time in two months Dunedin climate protectors have locked themselves to the railway tracks outside the Dunedin Railway station to stop the KiwiRail coal train from Bathurst Resources’ Takitimu mine in Southland to Fonterra’s Clandeboye milk factory in Canterbury.

“Two people are locked onto the tracks in front of the train and another two are on top of the coal trucks” says Extinction Rebellion spokesperson and high school student Jana Al Thea.

“We’re here to tell KiwiRail to stop hauling coal. They are robbing my generation of a future. KiwiRail could be the basis of a fossil free economy; electric trains carrying people and the goods we need for a carbon neutral future.

“Instead they carry coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, daily through our city while their owners, our government, has declared a Climate Emergency,” she says.

The daily coal train recently derailed on dilapidated tracks between Bathurst’s Takitimu coal mine and Invercargill. The government has agreed to pay around $5 million to repair the tracks.

“Why are NZ taxpayers spending $5 million to subsidise coal during a climate emergency?” asks Extinction Rebellion’s Bruce Mahalski. “That is unconscionable.”

“We have a message for our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. In four days’ time the Climate Commission will give their first package of independent advice to the government. Will Jacinda take that advice? Will she walk the talk? If so, coal must end.”

© Scoop Media

