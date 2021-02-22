Delay In The Release Of Costings Of Matariki Public Holiday A Display Of Arrogant Governance



The Government’s decision not to release official advice on the cost to employers of introducing a Matariki public holiday at the same time or before the Prime Minister’s commitment to the policy is a middle finger to good process and informed policy debate, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

Responding for the Union to the NZ Herald reporting, spokesman Jordan Williams said:

“Delaying release of the costs of the policy does not make them costless. It simply adds the costs of ‘free stuff’ onto employers.”

“Michael Wood’s carte blanche ruling out of swapping for another public holiday is the epitome of closed-mind arrogance. No wonder he’s been delaying the release of the report.”

“Labour have promised a policy, knowing the huge costs, but hid them from the public.”

“It is why Labour need to pull finger on its 2017 election promise to deliver an independent election policy costing office. That would stop the public being tripped up with politicians trying to cover-up the costs of their promises.”

