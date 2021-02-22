Delay In The Release Of Costings Of Matariki Public Holiday A Display Of Arrogant Governance
Monday, 22 February 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Government’s decision not to release official
advice on the cost to employers of introducing a Matariki
public holiday at the same time or before the Prime
Minister’s commitment to the policy is a middle finger to
good process and informed policy debate, says the
Taxpayers’ Union.
Responding for the Union to the
NZ Herald reporting, spokesman Jordan Williams
said:
“Delaying release of the costs of the policy
does not make them costless. It simply adds the costs of
‘free stuff’ onto employers.”
“Michael
Wood’s carte blanche ruling out of swapping for another
public holiday is the epitome of closed-mind arrogance. No
wonder he’s been delaying the release of the
report.”
“Labour have promised a policy, knowing
the huge costs, but hid them from the public.”
“It
is why Labour need to pull finger on its 2017 election
promise to deliver an independent election policy costing
office. That would stop the public being tripped up with
politicians trying to cover-up the costs of their
promises.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook
It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>