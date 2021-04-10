Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MNZ Expresses Sadness At Passing Of Prince Philip

Saturday, 10 April 2021, 5:34 am
Press Release: Monarchy NZ

9 April 2021

Monarchy New Zealand today expresses its sadness at the passing of Queen of New Zealand’s consort, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip

Prince Philip died aged 99.

Prince Philip is the longest-serving consort in New Zealand’s history. He has worked to support Elizabeth II in her role as Queen since she came to the throne of New Zealand 69 years ago. In that time, he has travelled throughout Aotearoa on at least 15 occasions, visiting countless cities and towns.

“His constant and unwavering support of the Queen over the years has been widely acknowledged,” Dr Sean Palmer, Chair of Monarchy New Zealand says.

“But he also made a significant contribution in his own right, through his charity work and involvement in many worthwhile causes.”

Among these are numerous military posts, patronages and honours associated with New Zealand.

Prince Philip dedicated his whole life to charitable causes. He was patron or president of more than 800 charities. Among these, he was patron of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and was a life member of the Aviation Industry Association of New Zealand. He was an Honorary Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Professional Engineers, the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve Veteran’s Association of New Zealand, and the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. He held the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association’s highest honour, its Badge in Gold and Life Membership. Of the 75 prizes, cups, and medals associated with him, the most famous in New Zealand was the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Awards.

In New Zealand he was the senior-most officer in all three branches of the Defence Force. He was Admiral of the Fleet of the Royal New Zealand Navy, Marshal of the Royal New Zealand Air Force, and Field Marshal of the New Zealand Army. He was known to take all of these roles very seriously.

He was appointed to the Order of New Zealand in the Queen’s Birthday & Diamond Jubilee Honours List in 2013 for his services to New Zealand. Prince Philip was made an Extra Companion of the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) in 1981, and received the 1990 New Zealand Commemorative Medal.

“On behalf of Monarchy New Zealand, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Queen and the Royal family.”

